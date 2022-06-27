Driscoll Children's Hospital says farewell to Richard Harris

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After 29 years, Driscoll Children's Hospital gave a final sendoff to one of their biggest friends and allies, and they did it in style.
Richard Harris helped raise more than $40 million over the span of his career with the hospital.
You may remember watching Harris alongside former 3NEWS Anchor Joe Gazin during the many Children's Miracle Network Telethons that were broadcast on KIII-TV.
Congratulations, Richard!
