City of Driscoll under boil water notice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Driscoll is currently under a boil water notice.

3NEWS spoke with a city administrator who said they have provided all residents with water for the time being and are working hard to get the notice lifted.

The notice happened after the Texas Commission on Enviromental Quality required the city to issue the boil water notice due to low water pressure.

As of right now all residents are asked to boil water before using. This includes washing hands, drinking water, and brushing your teeth.

If you have any questions you are asked to contact city hall.

