Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — One man is dead and a woman was left injured after a drive-by shooting along SPID near Kostoryz Rd. Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene just after 2:30 a.m. to find a white SUV on the highway that had numerous bullet holes.

Officers say the couple shot was driving along Hwy 358 when another vehicle pulled up next to them, opened fire, and sped off. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the female passenger was taken to the hospital for her wounds.

The highway was shut down for several hours as police investigated the crime. Right now, they do not believe this was a case of road rage.

Investigators are conducting interviews and encourage anyone with information to step forward.

The number to call is (361) 886-2600.

