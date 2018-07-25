Corpus Christi (KIII News) — If you have driven along any major highways in South Texas, you've probably noticed a lot more butterflies than usual -- swarms, in fact -- and you've probably driven through them, too.

If so, you might want to wash your car soon.

Experts said what you're seeing is probably the American snout butterfly, and their invasion in South Texas is a natural phenomenon.

"With our recent summer rains we've gone from a dry condition to a moist time, so you are getting a lot more flowering and plant growth, so the conditions are perfect," said Michael Womack, executive director of the South Texas Botanical Gardens.

The problem? There are chemicals inside the butterflies that can actually stain your car.

So if you've driven through a swarm of them and find them all over your bumper, it's probably a good idea to wash them off as soon as you can.

