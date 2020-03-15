CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city officials have announced plans to have coronavirus drive-thru testing starting this week.

The city and county public health district will provide the drive-thru testing for people who show symptoms of Covid-19. The testing will only be for residents of Nueces County.

Officials say the testing will most likely start on Thursday, March 19th at the old Memorial Hospital parking lot at 2606 Hospital Boulevard.

Early Sunday afternoon officials were conducting a test run and successfully tested a group of 10 people.

Currently there are zero confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 in the coastal bend. If you are experiencing symptoms you are urged to call the public health district at 361-826-7200. An assessment will be done to see you if meet the CDC criteria for testing and then an appointment will be scheduled for you to go through the drive-thru testing.