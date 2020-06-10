Nueces County will begin testing for both COVID and Flu at drive-thru testing sites on Oct. 7

The federal government and the state are working on sending free flu vaccines for the more vulnerable populations, according to the health department.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Aside from the ongoing coronavirus concerns, we've officially entered the flu season. Health experts are saying it's even more important to get a flu shot this season.

Dr. Salim Surani is a local pulmonologist; he said if people begin feeling sick over the next six months, it may be difficult to tell whether it's the flu or the coronavirus.

They both attack the respiratory system and have similar symptoms. However, he said patients with COVID may experience more stomach issues compared to the flu.

"If COVID patients are coming and flooding the hospitals and flu patients are coming and flooding the hospital -- that will put a lot of stress and surge in the hospital healthcare system," Surani said.

"We know when the system is stretched to a very thin line. Then, the healthcare becomes very challenging and the access becomes very difficult."

Dr. Surani said he's already seen patients test positive for both the flu and COVID. He said that can be very difficult to treat and overcome.

Nueces County's Health Director, Annette Rodriguez, said the county will begin testing for both COVID and the flu at the drive-thru testing sites starting Oct. 7

"Is flu a reportable disease? No, it is not," Rodriguez said. "It's only a reportable disease if there's a pediatric death from the flu. Then, they have to report it to the health department because we have to report it to the state."

Rodriguez said they're not required to report flu cases like they do with COVID. They are, however, asking hospitals to report their testing results this year to the health department so they can pass on those results to the public.

She said the federal government and the state are working on sending free flu vaccines for the more vulnerable populations, including minorities. However, those may not come until the end of November.