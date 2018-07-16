CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Elton Holmes, the 42-year-old man accused of running over two King High School students and fleeing the scene back on March 27, entered a not guilty plea in the 117th District Court Monday.

It was just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, when police say Holmes was speeding and ran a red light, striking the two King High School students. One of them, 16-year-old Rai-Ane Garza, died at the scene. Her 15-year-old classmate was critically injured.

MORE: Suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed teen rearrested

Police said Holmes fled the scene of the crash but was arrested a short time later. He was released from jail the following day after posting a $100,000 bond, but was rearrested for violating his bond conditions.

The Nueces County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke Holmes’ bond, and he’s been in jail ever since.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII