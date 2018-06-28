A man was arrested Thursday after police say he crashed his vehicle after leading them on a chase.

Corpus Christi police said they spotted Mark Moreno Garcia Jr. after 3:30 a.m. Thursday driving a silver sedan the wrong way down Everhart near Holly. When officers tried to stop Garcia he sped off, leading them on a short chase before crashing at the underpass at Everhart and SPID.

According to police, Garcia faces charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.

