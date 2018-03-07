AEP crews are still out repairing telephone poles Monday night after a driver crashed into them at the intersection of Cain and Everhart.

According to police, the cause of the accident may have been fatigue, and the driver was arrested on outstanding warrants.

It was a crazy evening for customers at the Taco Bell and La Tapatia across the street when they saw a silver pickup crash into not just one pole but two snapping them.

Police said the man was driving north on Everhart when he lost control of his silver pickup and crashed into the poles at the intersection of Cain right after Holly.

The driver told police he had been on the road all day and was tired. The driver did not appear intoxicated, and there was no alcohol in the truck.

"He declined medical attention, and it's probably better that we take him to the hospital to be checked out. He could have a head injury. You never can tell," Lt. James Gray said.

The driver was the only one in the car, and there was no one walking nearby; however, the crash did knock out power for a bit to some in the area.

The area is still not in the clear and police hope residents will avoid the area as AEP crews work out in the location.

