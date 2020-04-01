CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A homeowner in a neighborhood near South Staples and McCardle woke up to a car in her house.

The homeowner says a driver ran a stop sign on the 1000 block of Zarsky Drive.

Leslie Ramirez, the homeowner, says around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, she awoke to a loud noise and everything knocked off of the wall of her bedroom.

She then got up to make sure her kids were okay, ran outside to see what had happened, and that's when she saw that a car had crashed into her home.

After talking to police, Ramirez's found out the car had ran a stop sign, hit her neighbor's fence, and then crashed into her house.

"It could have gone straight into my kid's room. Whenever I saw that and came out, all the cops started showing up," said Ramirez.

Ramirez says police found the passenger but, the driver left the scene of the accident on foot.

According to Ramirez, the passenger was arrested and the car was impounded.

Ramirez says that after investigating, CCPD says the driver may have been intoxicated and possibly has outstanding warrants.

