CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — It was quite a shock for some customers at a southside shopping center Wednesday morning after the driver of a sport utility vehicle crashed through the wall of a business.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of South Staples Street. The driver went through the wall of the Bay Area Dialysis building.

According to police, the driver had accidentally hit the gas, sending her vehicle through the business wall. Thankfully she was okay and so was everyone inside the building.

