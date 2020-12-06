CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders were called overnight to rescue a driver and their child passenger from a vehicle after they drove off the Oso Bay turnaround and into the water.

It happened a around 2 a.m. in the 8800 block of SPID. Both the driver and child were rescued from the vehicle, but authorities said the driver later died from their injuries.

According to Nueces County ESD #2 Chief Dale Scott, it is unclear what caused the accident since it wasn't foggy in the area at the time. He said the driver crashed through a sign before the vehicle went into the Oso Bay.

It is unclear at this time what condition the child is in. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

