Violent one-car crash near Sarita kills Brownsville man

SARITA, Texas — Texas DPS is investigating why the driver of a Jetta veered off the highway and smashed head-on into a tree. The car then burst into flames, DPS officials said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened Sunday, Feb. 7 about 14 miles south of Sarita on US-77. Officials say just after 3:10 p.m., the driver, traveling north on U-S 77, veered off the roadway, drove through a fence, and sideswiped a tree before striking a second tree head-on.

The accident resulted in a large grass fire.

Jose Rojas, 58, a resident of Brownsville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Justice of the Peace.

DPS officials said the investigation is ongoing.

