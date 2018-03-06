A car catches fire on North Port Avenue around noon on Saturday.

Thankfully the driver got out of his vehicle before it started.

Officials say the fire quickly spread to the grass but was put out by a fire crew.

Police believe it was caused due to car malfunctions.

Fortunately no one was harmed.

