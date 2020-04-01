CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic at the intersection of Staples Street and SPID came to a standstill Friday morning as officers worked to wake up a driver that had fallen asleep at the wheel.

The traffic jam was caught on camera by 3News First Edition Anchor John-Thomas Kobos.

Corpus Christi Police Officers tried getting the attention of the person behind the wheel, knocking on windows and even jumping up and down on the truck step to rock the vehicle. Firefighters were also called to help.

Luckily the driver was already stopped at the red light before falling asleep, so the truck was not moving and no one was injured.

