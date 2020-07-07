Driver flees the scene of a car wreck near Driscoll Children's Hospital, CCPD apprehend suspect shortly after

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department tells say a 30-year-old male was arrested after crashing his vehicle and fleeing the scene of the wreck.
According to CCPD, the crash happened right in front of Driscoll Children’s Hospital at Alameda and Ropes.
Police say no other vehicles were involved in the wreck, and they were able to apprehend the suspect a short time later after he fled the scene of the wreckage.
CCPD says no other charges have been filed at this time.
