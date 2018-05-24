A hit-and-run driver caused a rollover accident Thursday morning near the Tarlton Street exit of the Crosstown Expressway.

Police said a male driver in a red pickup sideswiped a small SUV when he was taking the exit at Tarlton Street. When the victim of the sideswiped vehicle pulled over to exchange information, the driver of the pickup took off.

In the process of fleeing the scene of the first accident, the pickup truck driver hit a maroon SUV and caused it to roll over. He fled the scene of that crash too.

Police eventually caught up with the suspect and arrested him in the 4300 block of Vestal Street after he crashed into a tree. Police believe he was driving while intoxicated.

A 28-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital for treatment after the rollover accident. No significant injuries were reported from either accident.

