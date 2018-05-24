Jim Wells County sheriff's deputies patrolling along highway 281 stopped a vehicle about seven miles north of Alice.

Deputies said the driver, 25-year old Isamar Pardo, who also had a child in the car with her, became nervous while talking with the officers, but still allowed them to search his vehicle.

Deputies found about $40,000 in cash which they believe Pardo was heading to a drug cartel in Mexico.

Pardo now faces charges of money laundering, and her child was turned over to a relative.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII