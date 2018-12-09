Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police were called to the intersection of Flour Bluff Drive and SPID Wednesday after two cars got into an accident.

A car had driven off the exit ramp and instead of slowing down or stopping, it ended up hitting another vehicle. The car not only hit a car, but it ended up hitting a fire hydrant as well.

According to police, Wednesday's accidents could have been prevented if drivers would remember to slow down and follow the double lines on the road.

"It's very typical that people try to cut over the double white line because they don't know that you cannot cross a double white line," Officer K. Ramirez said.

No one was hurt badly, and the driver who crossed the ramp received a citation for unsafe changing lanes.

