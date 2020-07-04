CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man was sent to the hospital after police say he drove through several fences before hitting home in Flour Bluff.

Around 4:30 a.m on Luzius Drive near Flour Bluff Drive and Purdue Rd. Officers say the driver, in his 50's, was backing up and for an unknown reason accelerated crashing the truck through three fences before hitting a home and gas meter, springing a leak. The gas was quickly shut off.

Police say the man told them he had a medical condition and was on medication at the time of the accident.

"If you're medications are making you have strange thoughts or seeing things that aren't they're probably not a good idea to get behind the wheel," Lt. Michael Wertanen said.

No one else was hurt. The driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.