CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a collision with another vehicle at McArdle and South Staples.

According to police, the driver of a red car was pulling out of a private street and failed to yield for blue car. The two vehicles collided, causing the blue car to flip over.

The driver inside the flipped vehicle was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The driver of the red car was was given a citation for failure to yield from a private drive.

