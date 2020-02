CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A driver was hospitalized Thursday morning after rolling his vehicle over near the railroad tracks on Violet Road and Highway 44.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Authorities said the force of the crash was so strong it ripped the top of the vehicle's roof off.

Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the crash. There has been no word yet on the condition of the driver.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: