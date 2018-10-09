Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is responding to a road rage video that went viral over the weekend.

While a couple was driving from Port Aransas, a truck rear-ended them resulting in an hour-long ordeal that ended in Corpus Christi. Police are currently investigating the case, but in the meantime they want drivers to know what to do if this happens to you.

According to police, the couple continued to follow the truck that hit them, even after officers were able to identify the driver of the truck. CCPD said to avoid putting yourself in any more danger once you get the description of the vehicle and the driver. They will take care of the rest.

"Once you have that, then that is enough information to conduct a follow-up investigation. We don't want people chasing vehicles or trying to take action against the driver," CCPD Commander Billy Breedlove said.

The couple said once police stopped the truck driver he was only given a citation for not having insurance.

"'Is he not being arrested for any assault charges?' He was like, 'Nah.' I said, 'Why not?' 'Well, he's just a bad driver. He's uneducated,'" the victims said.

According to police, at that time they believed the hit-and-run occurred in Port Aransas, which is out of their jurisdiction. After a police supervisor was called to the scene, more details were clarified.

"After some review, we determined that there was a crash that happened in Port Aransas. It was a hit-and-run. Also, then what appears to be an aggravated assault that happened in our jurisdiction," Breedlove said.

Police said if the truck driver is found guilty of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle charge, he could face jail time.

Police advise if you want to file a complaint about how something was handled by a CCPD officer, you can call them at 361-886-2627.

