Driver accused of killing two in wrong-way crash on Harbor Bridge hires attorney

Roxanne Palacios has hired Frank Lazarte to defend her in the intoxication manslaughter case. No hearings have been set.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The woman accused of killing two people and seriously injuring another after driving the wrong-way on the Harbor Bridge and causing a crash has hired an attorney.

The 148th court manager said Roxanne Palacios hired Frank Lazarte to defend her in the intoxication manslaughter case.

Judge Carlos Valdez will preside over any hearings involving this case up until Dec. 31. At that time, David Klein will take over. No hearings have been set.

The crash happened on Nov. 2 just before 7:30 p.m. when police said Palacios, driving a Traverse, got onto Highway 181 going north in the southbound lanes. The affidavit states a Mazda, driven by Mathew Banda with Betsy Mandujano in the passenger seat, was hit head-on by Palacios as soon as they went over the crest of the bridge. Banda and Mandujano were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third vehicle, an Expedition, then hit Palacios' wrecked car as that driver went over the crest of the bridge, according to the affidavit. The driver of the Expedition, a 39-year-old woman, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, including a lower leg fracture, the affidavit said.

The officer on scene that first made contact with Palacios said there was a "strong odor of intoxicating beverage about her person," the affidavit states. Palacios was taken to Spohn Shoreline for her injuries and blood was drawn. Hospital staff told officers there was ethanol in her system at the time of the crash, the affidavit states.

Palacios was arrested Sunday, Nov. 13, on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing significant bodily injury.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.