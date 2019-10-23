CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One driver was killed in a crash just before 1 p.m. Wednesday between Corpus Christi and Robstown on Highway 44 and Violet Road.

Authorities said a pickup truck crashed into a flatbed semi-truck at the intersection, creating a large pileup of vehicles heading toward Robstown.

According to the Department of Public Safety troopers, the semi-truck was hauling debris from a nearby construction site and attempted to make a right turn from Highway 44 onto Violet Road when the pickup crashed into them.

The impact killed the driver of the pickup truck.

As DPS troopers continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash, they ask that drivers remain vigilant and distraction-free when on the roads.

"At this point, not sure if speed or distracted driving is involved," DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley said. "Again, very unfortunate, these things happen."

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was among the agencies who responded to the crash due to fuel that was spilled onto the roadway.

The driver of the semi-truck is expected to be okay. Authorities are not releasing the identity of the pickup truck driver until next-of-kin have been notified.

