CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the young man killed in a fatal accident over the weekend.

Corpus Christi police are still investigating how the accident happened.

According to the Medical Examiner's Office, 21-year-old Jacob Salinas was killed in a crash just after 3 a.m. Sunday night at Everhart and Holly roads.

Police said a speeding car ran through a red light and crashed into another vehicle, causing it to spin out of control and hit a third car. Investigators said Salinas was ejected during the crash and died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The accident is still being investigated but police said that speed, alcohol and failing to give the right of way might have all been factors.