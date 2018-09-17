BROOKS COUNTY (Kiii News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday evening on US 281, about four miles south of Encino in Brooks County.

Authorities said it happened just before 5 p.m.

According to State Troopers, a truck occupied by a male driver was traveling south on US 281 when for unknown reasons the driver veered into the center median, overturning multiple times and coming to a rest on the vehicle's roof. Witnesses stopped to render aid and turn the vehicle upright in order to extract the driver, who was trapped inside.

The driver was freed and transported by ambulance to Christus Spohn Hospital in Kingsville, where he was pronounced dead at around 7 p.m. He was identified as 24-year-old Jonathan Reyes of Edinburg, Texas.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

