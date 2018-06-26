City crews are working to replaced two utility poles that were knocked down by a driver at around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Weber Road.

Police said a 63-year-old man was driving a silver Honda Pilot when he went off the roadway and crashed into both poles. He was not injured but was cited for failure to maintain a single lane of travel.

Crews had to begin work to replace the poles before reopening the road.

