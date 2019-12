SARITA, Texas — A suspected drunk driver led law enforcement officers from the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Sarita, Texas, all the way to Ricardo Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle was seen passing the Sarita checkpoint just before 1 p.m. Spike strips were laid down in an attempt to stop the driver in Ricardo, Texas, and it worked.

The driver was taken to the Kleberg County Jail where he could face charges of DWI and evading authorities.

