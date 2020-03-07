Driver leads Bee County Sheriff's Deputy on chase through Skidmore

Authorities attempted to pull over a driver Thursday for a traffic violation. After finding the abandoned truck officers found over 100 pounds of maijuana.

BEE COUNTY, Texas — A chase through Bee County led officers to the discovery of over 100 pounds of marijuana.

It all started Thursday around 7:30 a.m. when a Bee County Sheriff's Office Patrol Sergeant tried to pull over the driver of a white pick-up truck for a traffic infraction in Skidmore.

The driver refused to stop leading the Sergeant on a chase through the town. The driver ended up crashing through a fence and maneuvering through thick heavy brush. Law enforcement lost sight of the driver as officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrived on scene to assist in the investigation.

Authorities were able to find the pickup truck that had been abandoned by the driver. Inside, officers found 115 pounds of marijuana hidden by a bed cover in the back of the truck.

Tracking dogs were called in to try and pick up the trail of the driver, but that suspect was able to get away.

