CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi First Responders were called out to the 8000 block of South Padre Island Drive in reference to a four-door sedan that flipped upside down on its roof.

According to police, a female driver was attempting to make a lane change and didn’t see another in the next lane, causing her to lose control and veer off of the road.

The driver swerved down an embankment, before flipping her car on its roof. Police say the driver of the gray sedan then fled the scene of the accident on foot.

Witnesses say there was more than one person in the vehicle. Police are currently investigating the accident due to conflicting stories.

Officials say there were no injuries reported and it is unclear at this time if the driver will be facing any charges.

