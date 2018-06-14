Emergency crews had to cut a man out of his vehicle Thursday after a driver clipped a telephone pole and flipped on Highway 286 toward FM 70.

Department of Public Safety troopers aid it happened just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday. They said the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed when the vehicle went off road and hit the telephone pole.

Emergency crews were forced to cut the man out of his car. He was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in unknown condition.

