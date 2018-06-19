The downpour started Tuesday at 3 a.m. in Beeville creating a problem for early morning drivers.

According to Beeville Fire Cheif Bill Burris, they knew rain was coming, but it came in so fast the ground didn't have time to soak it up.

The fast rain led to some lying roadways in Bee County and the City of Beeville under water.

Early Tuesday morning one driver got stuck in the floods, and crews with the Beeville fire department had to come in to help her out of the high water.

"About six o'clock this morning we got dispatch of a vehicle in a low water crossing on Tyler street. when we arrived we had a white car in the water, and a female was inside the car still, and we got one of our large brush trucks to come in and get the car and pull her to safety," Burris said.

The driver was not injured in flood.

Beeville city crews were called in to set up barricades, and they closed off some of the low lying streets.

Chief Burris said sections of state highway 59 had some water over it as well.

