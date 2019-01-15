CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews were called to County Road 95 near Robstown Tuesday after a driver drove his car into a ditch.

Department of Public Safety troopers said the driver drove past a stop sign at an intersection and tried to brake at the last second. He ended up crashing into another sign and flipping into a ditch.

Thankfully, the driver is expected to be okay. Authorities have not yet decided if he's going to be cited.

According to DPS troopers, these kinds of accidents should be a reminder for drivers to always pay attention for traffic signs.