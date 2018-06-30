A driver in his 20s was pulled from his car by first responders after an early morning accident on Saturday. The crash happened under the overpass on Highway 286 and Saratoga. Authorities say the driver lost control and ended up going up the ramp before crashing. Witnesses told police the vehicle hit several objects before the crash. Police later found street signs and even a telephone pole that had been knocked down along Saratoga.

The driver reportedly had to be cut out of the vehicle by the fire department. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition or what kind of charges he could face.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII