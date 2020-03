CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were stuck in traffic along SPID Monday afternoon, it likely had something to do with a crash at SPID and Rodd Field.

It was around 3:30 p.m. Monday when police were called to the area after the driver of a white pickup suffered a seizure while exiting the freeway. He lost control and struck a gas line.

City crews were called to shut off the gas line to prevent a fire.

There has been no word yet on the condition of the driver.

