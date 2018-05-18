Corpus Christi police officers said they were forced to draw their weapons Friday morning after seeing a gun tossed out the passenger side window of a vehicle.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Airline and Williams. Officers pulled over a vehicle for making a wide turn and before the vehicle stopped, police saw the driver throw a gun out the window.

The vehicle continued on for about 150 feet before coming to a stop. Officers searched the vehicle and found synthetic drugs.

Police arrested the driver, who was identified as 24-year-old Jiray Wilkinson, on several charges.

