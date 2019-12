CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police were called to the intersection of SPID and I-37 Monday afternoon when an 18-wheeler carrying oil pump equipment tipped over.

The driver told police the equipment on the back of the truck had shifted while he was turning, causing the rig to topple over.

Thankfully, the driver wasn't hurt and stayed on the scene. The accident is under investigation.

