CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman walked away unharmed today after accidentally running her car into a building on the city's southside.

First responders say that a woman was trying to pull into a parking spot next to the building on Weber near Holly around 10 a.m. when she thought she had hit the brakes, but turned out she had hit the accelerator.

The car hopped the curb and rammed through the building, damaging parts of the inside, and the car as well.

Thankfully nobody was inside at the time as they're closed on Saturdays, police say.

The driver is not harmed and as of now is facing no charges according to officials.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: