CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic was backed up for miles on I-37 near the US Highway 77 interchange after a fatal crash, on Friday evening.

Officials said it happened around 7:30 just outside Odem when a driver swerved trying to avoid a deer. The driver then veered off the road before crashing. Investigators say the driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Multiple crews had to shutdown the southbound side of Highway 77 as they investigated. The highway was reopened after more than two hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: