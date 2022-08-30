Drivers adjust to new extended school zone near Mary Carroll HS

Flashing lights will be activated from 7-9 a.m. in the morning, and again from 3-4:45 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers are now having to get used to that extended school zone along Saratoga Boulevard, which now takes into account the possible foot traffic around the new Mary Carroll High School.

The Texas Department of Transportation combined five school zones along Saratoga Boulevard into one super zone. It's a stretch that runs a mile as it starts at the School of Science and Technology and onto the new Mary Carroll High School, and finally stopping just pass Saint John Paul the Second High School.

"Very happy to see the adjustment to the school zone, I think if you go down Saratoga there are many schools on that strip right there all the way from Weber to the Crosstown," said CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez. "So now it just makes more sense to have a continuous school zone instead of a start stop type of thing."

Flashing lights will be activated from 7-9 a.m. in the morning, and again from 3-4:45 p.m.

