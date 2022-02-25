Drivers advised to take alternate routes as roadway projects remain underway around town

Drivers who want to access the Bayfront or Highway 181 overnight will have to take the detour while work is being done and exit I-37 at Port Ave.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge Project is working in tandem with the Texas Department of Transportation to complete some major construction projects this month.

The latest will require drivers on Interstate 37 to take a detour down the Crosstown Expressway while a new connecting ramp is completed.

Lynn Allison, Harbor Bridge Project information coordinator, said the momentum for the construction project is in full force.

"We are operating on all cylinders with this project," Allison said. "Tremendous road works going on under way that you can see all over from Crosstown Expressway to [IH] 37 to US 181 around North Beach."

Three major updates are taking place with one already complete on the Harbor Bridge going southbound from Portland. The next project will happen this weekend and provide much needed changes to the southbound Crosstown Expressway entrance from I-37.

"It'll be drastic improvement. I know it's awkward to take that left angle or veer to the left to access," Allison said. "That's a temporary ramp that will be completely closed and set for demolition. It'll be a much more natural exit to follow that ramp to southbound 286."

Commuters will also have to drive down Crosstown Expressway, make a U-turn at Tarlton Street, and come back north on 286 to exit at Staples Street, and resume their usual route. Officials recommend using the Tarlton exit, despite it being further, since there is no traffic light.

"Need to highly encourage that everybody slow down in the construction zone because we have more changes coming," Allison said. "We have a full IH 37 closure planned for next Friday night. That is subject to weather certainly, which could push that back. But additional detours will be in place."

