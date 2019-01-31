CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For drivers traveling on Rodd Field Road in this city's southside, the trip may be a bit more challenging as the road receives some major upgrades.

It's part of the bond project approved by voters in 2014.

Several constructions crews were in the area Wednesday working on the stretch of Rodd Field Road between Yorktown Boulevard and Brooke Drive. The road work was causing traffic to back up in the area.

The City is now asking drivers to slow down and watch out for workers as their $14,000 project begins.

The goal is to widen the road to four lanes and build sidewalks. Residents in the area said with all the recent growth there, the construction is much needed.

"The traffic's been slowing," resident Juan Guerrero said. "It's been kind of just a one-way, a one-way back or forth, that's pretty much it."

"Well they need to do it," resident Douglas Gundersen said. "It's just growing too much down here and the school's going to be going in, and like that."

There is one stretch of Rodd Field that will temporarily become a one-way road and workers will lead drivers through.

One worker said it will get worse before it gets better, so drivers just need to be patient. Give yourself plenty of time if you have to travel through the area.