Drivers asked to find alternative routes as construction on South Staples St. begins

The project will include street maintenance such as cleaning out joints, new sealant, and repairs to curbs and other sections of the roadway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Commuters who drive through South Staples Street should plan for upcoming delays starting this week.

A construction project begins November 7 at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project will start on south staples street at Williams drive and work southward towards Saratoga boulevard.

It's part of the city's Concrete Streets Improvement Project, which began in 2021. 3NEWS spoke with city officials about what kind of delays people should expect ways to avoid them.

Assistant Director for Construction Management, Brett Van Hazel told 3NEWS that drivers can limit delays if they plan accordingly and find another route. "If they want to take an alternate route, it's going to vary, right. But I would encourage the public to just be aware of it." Hazel said.

Construction on South Staples Street is expected to cause daily lane closures and intersection closures while work is done. Hazel explained, "In most instances you're going to be expecting, you know, a couple minute delay. There may be certain times of the day during peak times where that may be a little bit longer."

The Concrete Streets Improvement Project began in 2021 and is expected to continue into 2023. Hazel said street maintenance includes cleaning out joints, putting back new sealant, and repairs to curbs and other roadway sections. All work is expected to help extend the life of the roadway.

"Be patient, construction can be hectic and inconvenient. But plan, accordingly, drive carefully around the construction workers and just be mindful of it." Hazel added.

The assistant director said the project is expected to last two months.

