BISHOP, Texas (Kiii News) — Drivers in Bishop, Texas, had to avoid some flooded stretches of roadway Thursday morning after overnight rains left high water in the area.

Residents said the stretch along Highway 77 near County Road 10 floods frequently, and often leads to vehicles hydroplaning and crashed due to speeding through high water.

