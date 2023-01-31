Drivers express frustration as AEP Texas continues work on North Padre Island

AEP Texas told 3NEWS that the current transmission line that runs through North Padre is in poor condition due to age and corrosion, and in need of a replacement.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weather has work zones on North Padre Island causing drivers to second guess if it's worth getting on the roads.

Over the weekend, AEP Texas began work on a major electric transmission line, which is causing crews to close roads along State Highway 361 headed to Port Aransas, and Park Road 22 on North Padre -- in 15 minute increments.

AEP Texas told 3NEWS that the current transmission line that runs through North Padre is in poor condition due to age and corrosion. In order to ensure safe and reliable power, they need to replace it with a new one.

Due to the large scope of the power line, it can only be done during the day. Local mother Taylor Maas told 3NEWS that the daily drive is essential to many residents.

"I live on Padre and work out in Port A, so I have a daily commute. Its gone from a quick 30 minutes to an hour, hour-and-a-half," Maas said.

Like Maas, many Islanders commute from North Padre to Port Aransas for work on a daily basis. The daily projects taking place at the same time are causing major concerns for those in the area.

"On the upside, they are coming back through Compass Street, and no one really comes back through here. So I'm making sure our sings are out so people can see us and come by our juice bar," said Island Health Hut owner Shawna H.

