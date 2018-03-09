CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — There have been crushed fences, knocked over power lines and even fatalities along Belmeade Street. Neighbors said it's because drivers and bikers speed through the sharp curve near Vance Street.

"People have crashed, they've hit the telephone pole down the street and gotten injured and caused damage to houses," said Teresa Zuniga.

Zuniga lived in a house near the corner of Airline and Belmeade. Although she moved out when she became an adult, not much has changed besides a couple of speed-bumps and signs.

"It's frightening," she added.

Now that Zuniga's children visit her parents house, she's extremely concerned for their safety. She, along with other neighbors said they've seen a fatal motorcycle accident that happened a couple years ago.

Zuniga added although there are arrow and speed limit signs, drivers don't pay attention and speed dangerously fast through a sharp curve.

"Its frustrating because my parents live here, my children come and visit here," Zuniga continued.

Even Zuniga's seven-year-old son Max noticed the scary driving trend.

"Just not any speeding, street racing!" he explained.

Neighbors said while recently installed speed bumps have helped a little bit, they would like an additional after the curve. Teresa, in conjunction with her parents and neighbors said they have a simple message for drivers in the area.

"Go slower and be aware that, there are curbs, there are things they have to be aware of down the road and just go slower, kind of look out and watch out for kids and people in the area."

