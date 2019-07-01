Corpus Christi (KIII News) — School got back in session Monday for students in the Corpus Christi Independent School District, and police said drivers need to be extra cautious in school zones.

With many students walking and taking buses, Coastal Bend drivers are encouraged to stay alert. Corpus Christi police said drivers must obey traffic signs and be aware of kids crossing the streets.

Students also need to be alert and make sure they are aware of their surroundings when they are on their way to and from school.