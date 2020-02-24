CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our next two streets are in for the long haul, even if your car can't finish the trip: Airport and Retta.

Plenty of potholes plant themselves in your way along Airport, especially at Horne Road. The cornucopia of concrete craters cracking your car are littered across the roadway.

At Retta Drive and Glenoak, be ready for some bumps. The narrow road makes it difficult to dodge the hodgepodge of asphalt on this street. There's nothing too big, but enough little potholes can kill your vige -- and your alignment.

Let us know which of these streets is Driving You Crazy! Vote here!