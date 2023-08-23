Who has the worst streets: Flour Bluff, the South Side or Outside Corpus Christi?

Driving You Crazy is in its final stretch, but we need you to help us determine the most messed-up streets in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time for Driving You Crazy's second semifinal.

Neighbors say St. Peter Street in Flour Bluff hasn't been worked on since the 1980s. We don't know about that, but the patched-over potholes do indicate it's been a while since this street has seen some TLC.

Aaron Drive, on Corpus Christi's South Side, is a bumpy ride, with exposed potholes in the area closest to Saratoga Boulevard. It's definitely a street that sees a lot of traffic, with Grant Middle School and Acushnet Park both located on it, and it's patchworked potholes could definitely use a makeover.

The previous two definitely have their issues, but the area Outside Corpus Christi is a sight to behold. South Benavides Street in San Diego is a has massive chunks of street missing, which leaves drivers navigating dirt in some places and kicking up gravel in others.

Vote for the worst street here:

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!